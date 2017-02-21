Preview: Purdue at Penn State

Purdue sophomore forward Caleb Swanigan has rolled off nine consecutive double-doubles and aims to lead the No. 14 Boilermakers to their sixth consecutive victory when they visit Penn State on Tuesday in Big Ten action. Swanigan tops the nation with 23 double-doubles, has scored in double digits in 18 straight games and has matched the school record for rebounds in a season (352) set by Joe Barry Carroll in 1978-79.

Purdue is tied with Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten and Swanigan -- averages of 18.9 points and 13 rebounds -- has emerged as a national player of the year candidate. "I am not saying (Swanigan) is the best player in the country but he is playing the best and that is what it is about," Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said after Swanigan recorded 24 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 80-63 victory over Michigan State. "There are a lot of guys that can really play out there but no one is putting up numbers like him and no one is consistent like him." Swanigan contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds to guide Purdue to a 77-52 victory over Penn State on Jan. 21 when the Boilermakers held the Nittany Lions to 31.3 percent shooting from the field. Penn State has dropped six of its last nine games but hasn't played since losing 82-66 at Nebraska on Feb. 14.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (22-5, 11-3 Big Ten): Junior center Isaac Haas put together back-to-back superb games by averaging 21 points on 17-of-22 shooting and is averaging 13.4 points and shooting 59.7 percent from the field. Junior forward Vincent Edwards averages 11.7 points and became the 50th player in school history to reach 1,000 points in the win over Michigan State -- he has 1,002. Freshman guard Carsen Edwards (10.6) also averages in double digits while junior point guard Dakota Mathias (9.8) lead the Boilermakers in assists (3.9) and 3-point baskets (58).

ABOUT PENN STATE (14-13, 6-8): Freshman forward Lamar Stevens has been stellar recently by topping 20 points in three of the past five games to raise his scoring average to 12.3. Freshman guard Tony Carr leads the Nittany Lions in scoring (12.6) and assists (3.9) while junior guard Shep Garner is contributing 12.1 points per game. Junior forward Payton Banks (11.4) has knocked down 67 3-pointers -- two more than Garner -- while freshman forward/center Mike Watkins (9.4 points) is thriving in the interior with 69 blocked shots (fifth in school history) and a team-best average of eight rebounds per game.

1. Purdue won the past four meetings and holds a 34-12 series edge.

2. The Nittany Lions allowed 70 or more points in each of their 13 setbacks.

3. Swanigan has collected 15 or more rebounds on eight occasions this season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 83, Penn State 73