Penn State 79, Purdue 68: D.J. Newbill had 19 points and seven rebounds as the Nittany Lions pulled away from the visiting Boilermakers in the final minutes.

Tim Frazier added 18 points and five assists and Brandon Taylor scored nine of his 15 points in the final four minutes for Penn State (12-10, 3-6 Big Ten), which has won three consecutive conference games for first time since the 2008-09 season. Ross Travis led the reserves with eight points and seven rebounds.

A.J. Hammons matched his season high with 18 points while also contributing 12 rebounds for Purdue (13-9, 3-6), which has lost four in a row for the first time since dropping the final five games of the 2005-06 season. Ronnie Johnson added 12 points and Terone Johnson finished with 10 for the Boilermakers.

Penn State turned things around after the Boilermakers went up 14-7 and followed with a 21-4 run to take 10-point lead with just over seven minutes left in the first half. The Nittany Lions maintained a 34-29 advantage at the break before reestablishing a 10-point lead with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game.

A three-point play by Hammons sparked an 8-0 run that brought the Boilermakers within two at the midway point of the second half, but that was as close as they d get. Taylor scored seven straight points and Purdue missed six consecutive field goal attempts and two free throws as the Nittany Lions stretched their lead back to a comfortable margin.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue had won eight of the last 10 meetings with Penn State. ¦ Frazier needs two assists to become the all-time career record holder at Penn State. ¦ The Nittany Lions won the rebounding battle, 38-30, the first Purdue opponent to do so in the last 12 games.