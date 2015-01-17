(Updated: CORRECTED Penn State record in 1st sentence, 2nd graph Minor editing Throughout)

Purdue 84, Penn State 77 (OT): KendallStephens scored 22 points, including a game-tying 3-pointer to send the gameinto overtime, as the visiting Boilermakers upended the Nittany Lions.A.J. Hammons added 21 points and a team-high 12rebounds off the bench for Purdue (11-7, 3-2 Big Ten), which snapped anine-game road losing streak that dated to last January. The Boilermakers, whoalso received 13 points from Jon Octeus and 11 from Vince Edwards, connected onnine of their 15 3-point attempts in the second half and overtime after going1-of-10 in the opening 20 minutes.

D.J. Newbill shot 13-of-23 from the field andwent 10-of-11 from the free-throw line in scoring a career-high 37 points forPenn State (12-6, 0-5), which lost its fifth straight game to remain the onlywinless team in Big Ten play. No other Nittany Lion player, however, scored indouble digits as Brandon Taylor had nine points and Ross Travis had seven and12 rebounds.

The game entered overtime tied at 67, but Purduescored the first eight points, including 6-of-6 at the free-throw line to take a 75-67 lead. Penn State, meanwhile, missed its first fourshots of the overtime period and finished 3-of-10 while the visitors were 3-of-3 from and 11-of-14 from thefree-throw line.

Penn State shot 60 percent from the field and hada 34-25 lead at intermission, but Purdue opened the second half with an 8-0run to narrow the gap and remain within striking distance. Stephens’ baseline 3-pointer with 5.7 secondsleft in regulation off a missed free throw sent the game into overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Newbill, who entered the game asthe Big Ten’s leading scorer, has now reached double digits in 27 straightgames. … Purdue has endured a 69-34 free-throw deficit over its last threegames. … Penn State played its second straight game without reserve G JohnJohnson, who is serving an indefinite suspension for an undisclosed violationof team rules.