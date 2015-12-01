Preview: Purdue at Pittsburgh

Undefeated teams that rely on the same recipe for success get together Tuesday when Pittsburgh hosts No. 11 Purdue in the 17th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Boilermakers and Panthers hold teams under 62 points per game and 36-percent shooting while shooting a high percentage themselves and protecting the basketball.

With a defense anchored by a pair of 7-footers that ranks second in the country in field-goal percentage against (31.9 percent), Purdue is 6-0 for the first time since opening 2009-10 with 14 consecutive wins and a No. 4 ranking. The Boilermakers rolled past Old Dominion and Florida to win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament before taking care of Lehigh 77-55 on Saturday behind a career-high 24 points by 7-2 sophomore Isaac Hayes. Pittsburgh, not known for its offense during coach Jamie Dixon’s first 12 years, is shooting 51 percent from the floor - 43 from the arc - and is averaging just 10.3 turnovers in three routs and an 85-76 win over Kent State on Saturday. “We think we have a good shooting team,” Dixon told reporters after the game. “We pass it really well and we take good shots, so we think we should shoot good percentages from 3. We also recognize how to get good shots. It is usually with an interior touch or penetration, and I think that’s the key.”

ABOUT PURDUE (6-0): The Boilermakers yield only 57.3 points per game and 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc and are plus-13.7 in rebounding margin. Haas has been dominant on both ends, averaging 15 points on 75.6 percent shooting - third in the nation - with 6.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in just 19 minutes per game. The second 7-footer, senior A.J. Hammons, has taken a back seat in the early going, but is averaging 9.3 points on 55-percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 18.3 minutes after missing the first two games for undisclosed reasons.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (4-0): The Panthers, who allow opponents to shoot 35 percent and outrebound them by 9.5 per contest, got 23 points from star Michael Young (18 points, eight rebounds, 4.8 assists) against the Golden Flashes. James Robinson, who added 18 points, three 3-pointers and 10 assists in the triumph, has yet to commit a turnover this season. Pitt has added some depth up front and can play five players for two spots, but it was outrebounded 33-26 by a smaller Kent State squad and will be severely tested in that category against Purdue.

TIP-INS

1. The Boilermakers lead the all-time series 6-4, but the schools haven’t played since 1977.

2. Pittsburgh is 57-1 all-time in November at Petersen Events Center and 121-4 against non-conference opponents.

3. Purdue 6-6 senior G Raphael Davis (11.6 points per game), last season’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, missed the Lehigh game due to a knee injury and was replaced by sophomore P.J. Thompson, who had 10 points.

PREDICTION: Purdue 71, Pittsburgh 61