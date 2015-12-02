No. 11 Purdue 72, Pittsburgh 59

Senior center A.J Hammons recorded season highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds as No. 11 Purdue defeated host Pittsburgh 72-59 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Panthers (4-1) trailed by as much as 17 in the first half before trimming the deficit to just 65-59 with three minutes remaining. Pittsburgh, however, was held scoreless the rest of the game.

Purdue (7-0) shot 12 for 22 the second half while converting on six of its 11 3-pointers. Freshman guard Ryan Cline helped Hammons on offense, sinking a game-high four 3-pointers.

The Panthers were paced by senior guard James Robinson and junior guard Michael Young, who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively. Young added 12 rebounds.

Purdue jumped out to a 20-5 lead within the first eight minutes, as Pittsburgh shot 2-of-12 to start the game. The Panthers climbed back into the game, eventually taking a 44-43 lead with 12:21 to play.