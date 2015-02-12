Preview: Purdue at Rutgers

Purdue hopes to take advantage of a date with downtrodden Rutgers as the Boilermakers try to remain the race for second place in the Big Ten. The visitors, who are playing their first game in the Garden State since the 1999 NCAA Tournament, are among four teams within a half-game of second in the league standings. The Scarlet Knights have lost eight straight since stunning then-No. 4 Wisconsin and are 13th among 14 league teams.

The Boilermakers had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 62-58 loss at Minnesota on Saturday, and they’ll need to be more poised against the Scarlet Knights after committing 23 turnovers last time out. “We were compounding our mistakes,” Purdue coach Matt Painter told reporters. “One mistake leads to another, and then you’re shuffling guys in and out trying to find the right guy who will have the confidence to bring the ball up and settled you down. We struggled doing that.” Purdue has struggled away from home the past three seasons, going 8-19 in true road games since the start of the 2012-13 season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PURDUE (15-9, 7-4 Big Ten): The Boilermakers are one of two Big Ten teams who rank in the top six in the conference in scoring offense and defense, along with league-leading Wisconsin. Guard Rapheal Davis (10.8 points) and 7-footer A.J. Hammons (10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds) lead a balanced attack with six players averaging at least 8.5 points. Hammons has gone 24-of-30 from the field over the past five games, and guard Jon Octeus (9.3 points, five rebounds) has averaged 15 points and seven boards over the past three contests.

ABOUT RUTGERS (10-15, 2-10): The Scarlet Knights have struggled at the offensive end in Big Ten play, averaging 57.3 points and shooting 38.8 percent. Despite the offensive woes, Rutgers has a pair of dangerous scorers in seniors Myle Mack (14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists) and Kadeem Jack (13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds). The Scarlet Knights have a tough time stretching defenses, though, shooting just 29.2 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue needs one victory to surpass last season’s win total and match its highest total since going 22-13 in 2011-12.

2. The Scarlet Knights are 7-3 in games decided by five points or fewer.

3. The Boilermakers are 100-4 under Painter when holding opponents under 60 points, while Rutgers has failed to reach 60 in 12 games this season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 68, Rutgers 59