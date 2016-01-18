Preview: Purdue at Rutgers

Purdue looks to break the pattern in Big Ten play as it goes after back-to-back victories for the first time with a road test against struggling Rutgers on Monday night. The 24th-ranked Boilermakers have alternated wins and losses through a 3-2 conference start, but rolled over Penn State 74-57 on Wednesday with another solid defensive effort.

Vince Edwards scored 19 points and Purdue dominated the backboards to pull away from the Nittany Lions and will try to avoid looking past the Scarlet Knights, who have dropped five straight to begin league action. The Boilermakers are among the national leaders in field-goal percentage defense (36.3) and Rutgers is shooting just 39 percent in Big Ten games. The Scarlet Knights led Ohio State by two points at halftime last time out before falling 94-68 on the road and have won six of 11 contests on their home court. Freshman Corey Sanders leads the way for the Rutgers with at least 16 points in three of five league games, including 20 at Ohio State on Wednesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (15-3, 3-2 Big Ten): Edwards, a 6-7 forward, is averaging 12.7 points over the last three games to add to a strong frontcourt for the Boilermakers. A.J. Hammons, a 7-0 center, fills the scoresheet with 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while 7-2 Isaac Haas (11 points) and freshman 6-9 Caleb Swanigan (10.3 points, 8.7 rebounds) have been quite productive. The Boilermakers have made 24-of-61 from 3-point range (Edwards is 5-for-6) over the last three games and boasts a plus-11.1 rebound margin – second in the Big Ten.

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-12, 0-5): The Scarlet Knights are a team in transition with nine freshmen or sophomores on the roster and stand 2-21 in Big Ten games since joining the league last season. The progress of Sanders (13.6 points, team-best 3.4 assists) bodes well for the future and sophomore guard Mike Williams (11.8 points) has scored at least 20 in two of the last four games. Deshawn Freeman (13.1 points, 54.4 percent field-goal shooting) is out indefinitely with a knee injury while fellow forward Jonathan Laurent (6.1 points) is questionable after being sidelined the last three games with a concussion.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue’s bench has outscored its opponents in every game and by an average of 20.2 points.

2. Rutgers sophomore F D.J. Foreman leads the team in rebounding (5.9) and hauled in nine Wednesday against Ohio State.

3. The Boilermakers have won six of seven in the series, including a pair of victories last season.

PREDICTION: Purdue 74, Rutgers 60