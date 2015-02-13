Purdue 61, Rutgers 51: A.J. Hammons collected 17 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals as the visiting Boilermakers handed the Scarlet Knights their ninth consecutive loss.

Rapheal Davis scored 13 points for Purdue (16-9, 8-4 Big Ten), which surpassed last season’s win total. Jon Octeus chipped in nine points for the Boilermakers, who have won five of their last six to rejoin Maryland and Ohio State in a tie for second in the conference.

Kadeem Jack tallied 16 points and eight rebounds for Rutgers (10-16, 2-11), which was 9-of-19 from the free-throw line. Junior Etou had eight points and eight rebounds while Myles Mack added eight points for the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers went without a field goal for the final 12 1/2 minutes of the first half and didn’t break the drought until Bishop Daniels’ bucket with 18:26 to play. Mack’s jumper tied it at 12-12 with 12:38 left in the half, but the Scarlet Knights missed their last nine field-goal attempts before the break as Purdue built a 29-16 halftime lead.

The Boilermakers led by 19 at the midway point of the second half and pushed it to 48-28 on a Vince Edwards jumper with about 7 1/2 minutes left, but a 13-1 Rutgers run cut the deficit to single-digits with 3 1/2 minutes to play. Jack and Mack heated up down the stretch, but the Scarlet Knights couldn’t get closer than nine and Purdue sealed it at the foul line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rutgers’ 16 points marked its lowest-scoring first half of the season. The Scarlet Knights had an eight-point second half in a loss to Virginia. … Purdue has held opponents to 20 points or fewer in a half nine times this season after doing so three times last year. … The Boilermakers improved to 101-4 under coach Matt Painter when holding opponents under 60 points.