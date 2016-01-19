No. 22 Purdue routs Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- No. 22 Purdue won by its largest margin ever in the Big Ten conference, knocking off Rutgers 107-57 Monday at the Rutgers Athletic Center.

Purdue’s previous biggest margin of victory in the conference was 48 points against the University of Chicago on Jan. 14, 1929. The lop-sided win also marked the first time Purdue scored at least 100 points in a Big Ten game since Feb. 7, 1998 against Ohio State.

The setback was the worst home loss in Rutgers history.

Forwards Vince Edwards, Caleb Swanigan and freshman Jacquil Taylor and guard Dakota Mathias scored 12 points apiece to lead the Boilermakers (16-3, 4-2 Big Ten). Taylor also raked in 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his career.

Purdue coach Matt Painter pulled his starters early in the second half with a 30-plus point lead.

Swanigan grabbed 13 of Purdue’s 63 rebounds. An undersized Rutgers managed 23 rebounds. The 40 rebounding margin was the highest in Purdue’s history.

Purdue outscored Rutgers 44-30 in the paint.

Rutgers (6-13, 0-6) has lost 21 straight Big Ten games going back to last season. Its last conference win was a 67-62 decision over Wisconsin on Jan. 11, 2015.

Guard Corey Sanders led Rutgers with 23 points.

The Scarlet Knights have dropped their last three conference games by an average of 36.6 points. Coach Eddie Jordan has been relying on a depleted roster with basically a seven-man rotation and very little height in the frontcourt.

Forward Deshawn Freeman (6-foot-7) has been out since late November with a knee injury, center Ibrahima Diallo (6-foot-10) is out with a broken foot he suffered in mid-December and 6-foot-11 sophomore center Shaq Doorson will miss the season with a leg injury.

Jordan hopes to have forward Jonathan Laurent, out with a concussion, back for the Iowa game on Thursday.

”It’s not doom and gloom,“ Jordan insisted. ”We have to keep our spirits up and move forward. Purdue took care of business early and kept going from there. We didn’t give up tonight. Sometimes it appears that way.

“We missed some easy layups early and they (Purdue) were able to get to the rim in transition. They just went over the top of us and we didn’t box out.”

A 3-pointer from guard P.J. Thompson gave Purdue a 70-35 lead with 14:54 to play. The closest Rutgers got in the second half was 61-33 with 16:20 remaining.

Painter took out star forward A.J. Hammons (six points, 14 minutes) and Edwards with six and five minutes gone by in the second half and the Boilermakers ahead by 34 points.

“It was important to rest some guys with five games in the next 13 days,” Painter revealed. “As long as we’re mentally fit and prepared I‘m not always concerned about resting guys.”

The Boilermakers played a flawless first half and led 59-26 at the break.

They didn’t commit a turnover, shot 54.8 percent from the field (23 of 42) and enjoyed a 32-9 rebounding advantage. They even received 18 points from their reserves.

”We really wanted to establish a low-post presence,“ Painter said. ”We were able to get it inside first and foremost.

“We were able to drive in off the dribble. We wanted to drive, attack the basket and be aggressive on the glass. We were able to do that and get stops to build a big lead.”

Edwards and guard Rapheal Davis led the first-half charge for Purdue, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

The Scarlet Knights connected on only 12 of 31 shots in the half.

NOTES: Purdue matched its best 19-game start since going 16-3 in 1993-94. ... Purdue’s bench scored as many points as Rutgers totaled (57). ... Purdue F A.J. Hammons moved into 24th place on the school’s scoring list, passing Mike Robinson with 1,324 points. ... A Purdue player has led the Big Ten in blocked shots in six of the past seven seasons. ... Rutgers ranked 13th in the Big Ten in scoring (68 points per game), 14th in scoring defense (75.7 ppg) and 14th in scoring margin (minus-7.7) through the weekend. ... Purdue freshman F Caleb Swanigan led the conference in rebounding (8.7 per game) through Sunday.