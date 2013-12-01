Purdue 68, Siena 63: A.J. Hammons had 16 points, nine rebounds and six blocks as the Boilermakers rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to win the seventh-place game at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Ronnie Johnson scored 13 points with the help of 11 free throws and Jay Simpson scored 12 for Purdue (5-2). Terone Johnson added 10 points for the Boilermakers.

Rob Poole scored 17 points before fouling out with just over five minutes remaining and the Saints leading by seven. Evan Hymes came off the bench and scored 14 of his 17 points in first half for the Saints (2-6) and Lavon Long contributed 10 points.

Hymes converted a three-point play to give Sienna a 63-59 lead with 1:33 remaining, but the Boilermakers scored the final nine points of the game. Basil Smotherman gave Purdue its first lead of the game with a dunk and Hammons stretched the advantage to four with a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining.

Siena led by 15 late in the first half before taking a 43-30 lead into intermission after shooting 61.5 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. The Saints extended their advantage to as much as 16 early in the second half before they went without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes, allowing the Boilermakers to trim the deficit to four.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Smotherman and Simpson moved into the starting lineup in place of Hammons and freshman Kendall Stephens. … Siena combined for 56 offensive rebounds in the tournament. … Brett Bisping committed four fouls in the first half for Siena but was one of three starters who did not foul out.