Preview: Purdue vs. Utah State

With more non-conference challenges ahead and then what is sure to be a dogfight in the Big Ten, No. 19 Purdue is looking forward to being tested this week in the Cancun Challenge in Mexico. That test begins Tuesday against an unbeaten Utah State squad in the semifinals of the event at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera.

"It's important to keep building and keep the momentum going - to get a different style of play from everybody," Boilermakers forward Vincent Edwards told reporters. "Our non-conference is just huge for us this season because we're getting a little bit of everything." Purdue certainly got everything from Georgia State on Friday, falling behind by 12 points in the second half before closing the game on a 20-0 run to win 64-56. "I think the 3-pointers sealed the game, but our defense during the final 10 minutes of each of our past two games has been very good," coach Matt Painter told reporters. "You obviously are not impressed by the position we put ourselves in, but I don't think our guys respected them as much as our coaching staff did." The Aggies are averaging 83.3 points in their perfect start and are led by senior forward Jalen Moore (18 points per game).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN

ABOUT PURDUE (2-1): Caleb Swanigan recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds against Georgia State and enters the Mexico portion of the tournament averaging a double-double (20.7 points, 13 rebounds). Big man Isaac Haas averages 18.3 points on 73.1 percent shooting and Edwards chips in 12 points, six boards and 4.3 assists - tying him with Swanigan for the team lead. The rest of the Boilermakers shoot a combined 38.6 percent, although guard Dakota Mathias has been dangerous from beyond the arc (7-of-15).

ABOUT UTAH STATE (3-0): Senior guard Shane Rector has tied his career high with seven assists in each of the last two contests and recorded a season-high 17 points in Saturday's 85-51 win over Idaho State. Freshman guard Koby McEwen made 4-of-6 3-pointers en route to 16 points and chipped in nine rebounds and six assists while forward Norbert Janicek was 6-of-6 from the floor. Moore has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games dating to last season.

TIP-INS

1. The winner takes on either Auburn or Texas Tech in Wednesday's title game.

2. Purdue has made 59 free throws while its opponents have attempted only 43.

3. This is the first meeting between the programs.

PREDICTION: Purdue 80, Utah State 71