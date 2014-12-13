Preview: Purdue at Vanderbilt

After enjoying a seven-game homestand that was sandwiched around a three-game stint in Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, Purdue plays its first true road game of the season when it visits Vanderbilt on Saturday. Kendall Stephens tied a career high with six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points off the bench in Purdue’s dominant 87-46 victory over Arkansas State on Wednesday, which featured a 52-point first half by Purdue. The Boilermakers have kept four opponents under 46 points while holding them to 36.8 percent from the field.

Vanderbilt also has known the comforts of home this season, playing five of its seven games in Nashville. The Commodores had the week off for final exams and will be playing their first game since Dec. 4, when they were edged 66-63 by Baylor. Vanderbilt has three players averaging better than 60 percent from the floor - including 7-footer Luke Cornet, who leads the SEC at 65.3 percent and tops the league at 57.7 percent from 3-point range.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT PURDUE (8-2): The Boilermakers have four scorers averaging double figures, two of which are freshmen. Vince Edwards leads the team in rebounds with 6.5 per game while managing 10.9 points in his first year, while 7-footer Isaac Haas is shooting 65.6 percent for 11.9 points. On the defensive end, A.J. Hammons tops the Big Ten in total blocks with 30 while Purdue ranks eighth in the nation in blocks with 6.7.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (5-2): The Commodores sport the youngest backcourt in the SEC with three starting freshmen in Riley LaChance, Wade Baldwin IV and Shelton Mitchell. The trio has combined to produce 87 of the team’s 121 assists, and its efforts have led to Vanderbilt ranking second in the SEC with 17.3 per game. Preseason All-SEC First Team selection Damian Jones leads the team in scoring (17.7 ppg) and has posted four games of 20-plus points, including a career-high 24 against Baylor.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt has made at least one 3-pointer in 903 consecutive games, the second-longest such streak in Division-I play.

2. Commodores coach Kevin Stallings, who played for Purdue from 1980-82, will be facing his former team for just the second time as a coach. He lost 69-65 with Illinois State in 1998.

3. Matt Painter needs one win to accumulate 200 as coach of Purdue.

PREDICTION: Purdue 69, Vanderbilt 68