(Updated: CORRECTS to “two-game win streak” in note 3)

Vanderbilt 81, Purdue 71: Riley LaChance scored a career-high 26 points and the host Commodores surged past the Boilermakers.

Damian Jones had 15 points and grabbed five rebounds while James Siakam tallied 12 points with five boards for Vanderbilt (6-2), which shot 58.3 percent from the floor. Matthew Fisher-Davis finished with nine points on a trio of 3-pointers and Shelton Mitchell chipped in seven points with six assists.

Rapheal Davis went 7-of-9 for 15 points, Kendall Stephens added 11 and Bryson Scott had 10 for Purdue (8-3), which lost its first road game of the season. Isaac Haas put up 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds, but went 3-of-8 from the charity stripe with key misses late.

LaChance connected on all but one of his six shots in the first stanza, totaling 12 points while Siakam and Jones added 10 apiece as Vanderbilt crafted a 43-32 edge at the break. The trio combined to score 24 of the the team’s 26 points in the final 11:20 before intermission.

Purdue opened the second frame with a quick six points to trim the deficit back to single digits, but LaChance banked a three and made a pair of free throws to make it 50-38. The Boilermakers climbed within 74-64 on Scott’s jumper with 3:41 to go and Haas had an opportunity to pull them closer with a pair of trips to the line, but missed three of four and the Commodores pulled away on six free throws of their own.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt shot 63 percent in the first half. ...The Commodores had 17 assists compared to seven for Purdue. ... The Boilermakers had their two-game win streak snapped.