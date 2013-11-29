Preview: Purdue vs. Washington State

Washington State will try to end a three-game losing streak when it meets Purdue in a consolation game at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla. The Cougars gave Butler a scare in Thursday’s opening round but finally faded in the last minute of the seven-point loss. Purdue turned a 23-point halftime deficit against No. 8 Oklahoma State into a four-point game with three minutes left but couldn’t get any closer in the 97-87 loss.

The Boilermakers have scored 75 or more points in eight straight games dating to last season, matching their longest streak since 1997-98. Bryson Scott is heading a strong freshman class for Purdue by scoring in double figures in four straight games, including a season-high 18 against Oklahoma State. Washington State also got a strong game in the quarterfinals from its top freshman, Que Johnson, who scored a season-high 11.

TV: 11 a.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT PURDUE (5-1): The Boilermakers were a different team against Oklahoma State when Ronnie Johnson was out of the game. He played a season-low 18 minutes after getting into foul trouble early and often, though he did manage to score 10 points and keep his double-digit scoring streak intact this season. Scott took advantage of the extra playing time and jacked up 15 shots in 18 minutes, probably not the ratio Purdue coaches want to see, so it will be interesting to see if he cuts it back against the Cougars.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (2-3): DaVonte Lacy had 26 points with eight minutes to go against Butler and it looked like he’d easily surpass his career high of 28 and maybe even lead the Cougars to a victory, but he took just one shot the rest of the way and went scoreless. In the meantime, freshman guard Ike Iroegbu missed two free throws and a 3-pointer in the final 1:23. Look for Lacy to stay involved from start to finish against Purdue and make another run at a career high he set in the season opener against Cal State Bakersfield.

TIPS-INS

1. Purdue is shooting 60.5 percent from the free-throw line in the last five games.

2. Sterling Carter, a reserve guard for the Boilermakers, is a Seattle native who played his first three seasons at Seattle. He’s one of two players on the Purdue roster not from the state of Indiana.

3. Lacy has reached double figures in scoring in eight straight games dating to last season.

PREDICTION: Washington State 84, Purdue 81.