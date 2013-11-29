Washington State 69, Purdue 54: DaVonte Lacy scored 16 points as the Cougars stormed back from a 10-point halftime deficit to win the consolation game at the Old Spice Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Jordan Railey had a breakout game for Washington State, scoring seven of his season-high 13 points down the stretch to help the Cougars pull away. Royce Woolridge also scored 13 points and D.J. Shelton helped spark the second-half comeback before finishing with 12 points for the Cougars (3-3), who will play Siena or Saint Joseph’s in Sunday’s consolation final.

Terone Johnson scored 16 points to lead Purdue, which shot 25 percent from the floor in the second half. Freshman guard Bryson Scott, who led the Boilermakers (5-2) in scoring the previous three games, finished with 13 points off the bench while leading scorer Ronnie Johnson (13.2) was held to 10.

The Cougars made one field goal in the final 10 minutes of the first half as their two-point lead turned into a 27-17 halftime deficit. They came out looking for Shelton in the opening minutes of the second half and he scored eight points in a 12-2 run to give Washington State a two-point lead.

Lacy’s 3-pointer gave Washington State its biggest advantage at 44-39 with 8:41 remaining. Railey, a 7-foot junior transfer from Iowa State, followed with a jump hook and a three-point play, stretching the lead to 57-48 with just over three minutes left and sending the Cougars on the way toward ending their three-game losing streak.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Washington State shot 65.5 percent from the floor in the second half after shooting 22.2 percent in the first. … Purdue has lost seven straight neutral-site games, with the last win coming against Saint Mary’s at the 2012 NCAA Tournament. … The Boilermakers had their streak of scoring at least 75 points ended at eight games, which equaled the program’s longest streak since the 1987-88 season.