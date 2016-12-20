No. 15 Purdue routs Western Illinois 82-50

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Caleb Swanigan had 21 points and 21 rebounds for his ninth double-double in 12 games and No. 15 Purdue crushed Western Illinois 82-50 on Monday night in Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers (10-2) also got 18 points from Isaac Haas and 16 from Vince Edwards in winning their fifth in a row. Swanigan was selected Big Ten Player of the Week earlier Monday after posting 26 points and 10 rebounds in an 86-81 victory on Saturday over Notre Dame.

Indiana native Mike Miklusak led the Leathernecks (3-8) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Swanigan had 13 first-half points and 11 rebounds, Haas added 11 points on 11 of 12 from the free throw line, and Edwards had nine points and four rebounds as the Boilermakers took complete advantage of their superior size to lead 44-28 through 20 minutes.

Purdue raced to a 13-3 lead, but thanks to Miklusak's 11 first-half points, Western Illinois closed within 27-22 with 6:16 left before intermission.

The Boilermakers responded with a 12-0 run, capped by a P.J.Thompson 3-pointer with 2:49 left, extending the advantage to 39-22.

Purdue was only 13 of 30 from the field in the first half but 15 of 18 from the line as four Leathernecks each picked up three fouls in the first 20 minutes.

Western Illinois was 10 of 30 from the field at halftime but 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.

NOTES: Western Illinois F Mike Miklusak is a Dyer, Ind., native who attended Lake Central High School, approximately 85 miles from the Purdue campus. He is the Leathernecks' No. 2 scorer at 15 points per game and the No. 1 rebounder at 9.2 ... Western Illinois snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 75-59 victory at Milwaukee .. Since a Nov. 30 loss at Louisville, Purdue has won four in a row by an average margin of 24 points per game ... Before playing Western Illinois, Purdue F Vince Edwards was averaging 15.7 points and seven rebounds in the past three games as the Boilermakers' sixth man ... Purdue is averaging 20.1 assists per game, third best in the nation ... The Boilermakers have been a Top 25 team for 26 consecutive polls, the seventh longest active streak.