Preview: Purdue at West Virginia

With wins in four of their last five and a date with second-ranked Ohio State looming, Purdue looks to knock off West Virginia at home on Sunday to wrap up non-conference play. The Boilermakers brushed off a setback against Butler last Saturday by defeating Maryland-Eastern Shore last time out and coach Matt Painter recognized a key to his team’s success. “I thought we took less (shots) and made more,” he told the Lafayette Journal and Courier. “I think that’s important for this group to do.”

The Mountaineers snapped a two-game losing streak, toppling Marshall last Saturday in a game that restored the team’s confidence after multiple early season disappointments. “We fought back and we won,” guard Eron Harris told the Sunday Gazette-Mail. “I think it shows that we’re learning how to fight.” West Virginia’s last three losses have come by a combined 20 points and two of those were against ranked opponents in No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 15 Gonzaga.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT PURDUE (9-3): The Boilermakers hit the road with the added boost of finishing unbeaten in non-conference games away from home for the sixth time in Painter’s nine years as coach. Terone Johnson leads Purdue at 13.4 points per game while Ronnie Johnson adds 10.5 and Bryson Scott pitches in 10.3. Forward Errick Peck marked the win over Maryland-Eastern Shore as a major confidence builder for the team, saying, “To be able to knock down some shots from the outside, hopefully, will carry through.”

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (7-4): The Mountaineers will face Purdue fresh, having rested for six full days since their last game. Harris, whose 18.5 points per game lead West Virginia, remarked that the team is preaching consistency and hoping to build off of its latest win. “Hopefully we can take this into the next game and keep going,” he said. “We need to keep fighting like this and not go up and down.” Juwan Staten adds 16.6 points per night, while Terry Henderson contributes 10.5.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has scored at least 75 points in six of its seven games against West Virginia all-time, leading the series 6-1.

2. The Mountaineers have won 51 of their last 53 home games in the month of December and are 70-4 against non-conference opponents at home in the last 11 years.

3. The Boilermakers have held opponents to fewer than 64 points and 40.4 percent shooting in their last five games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 88, West Virginia 77