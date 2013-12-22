Purdue 73, West Virginia 70: Terone Johnson finished with 20 points and six rebounds and had a key block late to lead the visiting Boilermakers over the Mountaineers.

Ronnie Johnson added 14 points and Basil Smotherman had 11 for Purdue (10-3), which has won five of its last six. Kendall Stephens totaled nine points off the bench and A.J. Hammons contributed six points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Boilermakers, who enjoyed a 45-38 edge on the glass.

Eron Harris scored a game-high 24 points to lead West Virginia (7-5), which has lost three of its last four. Devin Williams added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Juwan Staten pitched in 14 points for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia led early, using a 9-0 run to jump ahead 14-6. In a back-and-forth first half, the teams would trade leads on 10 occasions before a layup by Carroll closed out the opening 20 with Purdue ahead 35-33.

After the break, the Boilermakers refused to relinquish the lead, establishing their largest lead of the game at 52-44 on a pull-up jumper from Bryson Scott with 10:39 to go. The Mountaineers battled back, pulling to within 55-54 on a pair of Williams free throws with 7:05 to play but would never regain the lead as Purdue had just enough to withstand a late push, with Johnson blocking a Harris 3-point attempt to tie at the buzzer to secure the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue is 7-1 all-time against West Virginia and has scored 75 points or more in all seven wins in the series. ... Williams’ double-double was the fourth of his freshman season. ... The Boilermakers have held six straight opponents to less than 41 percent shooting.