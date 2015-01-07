Preview: Purdue at Wisconsin

Wisconsin shot almost 58 percent from the field over its first two Big Ten contests and looks to stay hot when it hosts improving Purdue on Wednesday. The fourth-ranked Badgers attempt to extend their winning streak to eight and knock off one of the other three unbeaten teams in conference play after averaging 85 points in wins over Penn State and Northwestern. Well-balanced Purdue has an opportunity to notch its second 3-0 league start in coach Matt Painter’s 10-year tenure.

The Boilermakers come in off home victories over Minnesota and Michigan after losing to Gardner-Webb just before Christmas. Purdue has been a strong offensive rebounding team and leads the Big Ten in blocked shots, a strength that should help against Wisconsin’s versatile front line of Sam Dekker, Frank Kaminsky and Nigel Hayes. The Badgers are sixth in the nation in scoring defense (54.1), while the Boilermakers boast five players averaging between 11 and 9.7 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (10-5, 2-0 Big Ten): The Boilermakers have won back-to-back contests after trailing by at least 10 for the first time since 1998 and try to snap an eight-game losing streak in true road games. Leading scorer Kendall Stephens (11.0) has scored 22 points combined in the second half of the first two Big Ten games and Purdue is 5-0 when freshman Vince Edwards (10.6) scores in double figures. A.J. Hammons averages 10.3 points and leads the team in both rebounds (6.0) and blocks (2.7).

ABOUT WISCONSIN (14-1, 2-0): Dekker (997) and Kaminsky (975) both are nearing 1,000 points for their career and are off to great starts this season. Kaminsky leads the team in scoring (16.6) and rebounds (8.5) while shooting 52.8 percent and Dekker averages 12.7 points and makes 54.2 percent of his shots – 39.1 from beyond the 3-point arc. Hayes has been one of the most improved players in the nation and contributes 12.4 points and seven rebounds per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan is 158-66 in Big Ten games and needs one victory to pass Walter Meanwell for the school record in conference wins.

2. Purdue is 9-0 when holding teams to fewer than 70 points and 1-5 when allowing 70 or more.

3. The Badgers have scored 80 or more points in back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time since 1992.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 76, Purdue 66