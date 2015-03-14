Preview: Purdue vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan told reporters following his team’s last victory that he is less concerned about his team’s NCAA Tournament seeding and more focused on “taking care of business.” The fifth-ranked and top-seeded Badgers may be able to do a bit of both Saturday by defeating Purdue in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament in Chicago. Wisconsin downed Michigan 71-60 in Friday’s quarterfinals for its 14th win in its last 15 games, collecting its 24th double-digit victory of the season.

“I’ve always figured that if you just take care of business, people in the know will know what to do with your team. That’s all we can do. … All we know is we’re going to be playing in the NCAA Tournament and the rest is wait and see,” Ryan said following Friday’s triumph. One of Wisconsin’s single-digit wins came in a 62-55 home victory over the Boilermakers on Jan. 7, allowing Ryan to boast a winning record (11-10) against every other conference foe that has resided in the Big Ten for more than a year. No. 4 seed Purdue advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2010 with Friday’s 64-59 triumph over Penn State.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT PURDUE (21-11): The Boilermakers are one of the few teams in the conference with enough size to contend with Big Ten Player of the Year Frank Kaminsky as fellow 7-footers A.J. Hammons and Isaac Haas occupy the post for Purdue. Hammons (11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a league-best 2.9 blocks) – one of the Boilermakers’ two Big Ten All-Defensive team selections along with Rapheal Davis – enjoyed one of his finest performances of the season Friday, recording 23 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. The Gary, Ind. native spearheads a defense that has limited opponents to 39 percent shooting since the start of conference play.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (29-3): The Badgers improved on their Division I-low averages of 7.6 turnovers and 12.5 fouls entering Friday with seven and five versus the Wolverines, respectively – the latter of which was the lowest total in any conference tournament game in the last 10 seasons. Kaminsky (18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds), who scored 21 points in 36 minutes in the first meeting despite being diagnosed with a concussion the next day after taking an early shot to the head, posted his Big Ten-leading 11th double-double against Michigan with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Traevon Jackson has missed the last 15 games with a fractured right foot, but the team is hopeful he will return to practice on Monday.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin and Purdue will meet for only the second time in the Big Ten tournament and first time since 2000.

2. The Badgers scored a season-high tying 17 second-chance points in Thursday’s victory.

3. The Boilermakers are 16-0 when they make at least 17 free throws, but were outscored 25-3 at the stripe in the first meeting.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 68, Purdue 58