Preview: Purdue at Wisconsin

No. 14 Purdue begins its quest for its first Big Ten title in 20 years when it opens up conference play on the road against Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Boilermakers haven’t won a Big Ten championship since 1996 but are feeling good about themselves after beating Vanderbilt 68-55 to end the non-conference portion of their schedule 12-1 - their best record since the 2010-11 season.

Purdue has held eight opponents to under 60 points and hopes its stifling defense can shut down the Badgers to halt a four-game skid in the series. Wisconsin is off to its worst start since 2001-02 and has endured a tumultuous two months, including the abrupt resignation of coach Bo Ryan on Dec. 16 when he was originally scheduled to retire at the end of the season. Long-time assistant Greg Gard was promoted to interim head coach and he led the Badgers to an 84-79 victory against Green Bay in his debut on Dec. 24. Wisconsin has already dropped three home games after losing just twice in Madison during November and December in the previous three seasons.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT PURDUE (12-1): A.J. Hammons was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after collecting 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks for his 19th career double-double in the win over Vanderbilt. “I felt that I played really good for my team,” Hammons told reporters. “I just made sure I had to keep on helping my defense and the offense would come.” Rapheal Davis led the way with 14 points after being held to just two points in his previous game while Caleb Swanigan added 13 points and eight rebounds against the Commodores.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (8-5): Nigel Hayes shot 7-of-8 from the floor and made all nine of his free-throw attempts en route to a team-high 24 points in the win over Green Bay. “Wins are very important right now,” Hayes told reporters. “Just getting a win, period, is good with the way the season has been going.” Vitto Brown flirted with his second double-double in as many games as he added 15 points and nine rebounds while Jordan Hill came off the bench to score a career-high 10 points against the Phoenix.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin has won six of the last seven meetings against Purdue.

2. The Boilermakers have won five of their last six Big Ten openers.

3. Hammons leads the Big Ten with 2.9 blocked shots per game.

PREDICTION: Purdue 76, Wisconsin 71