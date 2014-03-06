No. 11 Wisconsin 76, Purdue 70: Frank Kaminsky went 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and scored 22 points as the host Badgers completed a season sweep of the Boilermakers for their eighth straight victory.

Traevon Jackson added 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Josh Gasser contributed 13 for Wisconsin (25-5, 12-5 Big Ten), which is on its longest conference winning streak since 1940-41. The Badgers moved a half-game ahead of Michigan State for second place in the conference and will close their regular season Sunday at Nebraska.

Ronnie Johnson had 15 points and six assists for Purdue (15-15, 5-12), which missed its first 11 3-point attempts and settled for a 3-of-14 effort from beyond the arc en route to its fifth straight setback. A.J. Hammons tallied 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while Terone Johnson rounded the Boilermakers who finished in double figures with 12 points.

After Jackson and Kaminsky combined to score nine of Wisconsin’s first 16 points, Jackson knocked down his first 3-pointer midway through the first half to give the Badgers their first double-digit lead at 19-8. Although Wisconsin stretched the margin to 15 twice late in the first half, Purdue got six points from Ronnie Johnson during a 12-5 burst to close within 38-30 with 18:04 remaining.

Kaminsky drained two more 3-pointers and the Badgers held the Boilermakers without a field goal for the next six-plus minutes to stretch their advantage to 18 before Purdue made things interesting with a 13-2 run to crawl within 58-51 with 5:21 left. Sam Dekker’s three-point play stopped the charge and Wisconsin made nine of its last 10 free throws to counter the Boilermakers’ late 3-point assault.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Purdue announced Tuesday that freshman F Jay Simpson’s career is over after due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – the same heart condition that resulted in the deaths of former basketball stars Hank Gathers, Reggie Lewis, Kevin Duckworth and Jason Collier. Simpson joined G Sterling Carter (torn ACL) as Boilermakers who have been lost for the season since Feb. 23. … The Badgers’ last two opponents are a combined 4-of-27 from beyond the arc. …Wisconsin improved to 10-10 against Purdue under coach Bo Ryan, eliminating the one Big Ten team with a winning record against the Badgers in his 13 seasons at the helm.