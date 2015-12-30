FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Purdue 61, Wisconsin 55
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2015 / 2:23 AM / 2 years ago

Purdue 61, Wisconsin 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Purdue 61, Wisconsin 55

Senior center A.J. Hammons scored a game-high 24 points as No. 14 Purdue held off Wisconsin for a 61-55 win Tuesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

Hammons, a 7-foot reserve, had 11 points in the first half, including a three-point play that evened the score at 24 with six seconds left until intermission. He shot 9-for-14 overall from the field as the Boilermakers took advantage with size on the inside, scoring 34 points in the paint.

Purdue (13-1, 1-0 Big Ten) played a sloppy first half, committing 10 turnovers on 32 possessions. However, the Boilermakers wound up with a 36-26 rebounding advantage, which offset their 16 turnovers. Wisconsin (8-6, 0-1) gave the ball away only seven times.

Junior forward Nigel Hayes scored a team-high 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Badgers, who lost their league opener for the first time in 13 seasons.

Hayes scored nine points in the first half, including a reverse layup that gave Wisconsin a 17-16 lead.

Sophomore forward Vince Edwards added eight points for Purdue, and sophomore guard Dakota Mathias drained two 3-pointers in the closing minute that put the game out of reach.

Freshman forward Alex Illikainen scored a career-best 10 points for Wisconsin.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.