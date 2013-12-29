Preview: Quinnipiac at Oregon State

Oregon State center Angus Brandt dodged a second serious knee injury and could return to action Sunday when the Beavers host Quinnipiac. The 6-10 Brandt collapsed to the floor against Akron on Dec. 22 in the Diamond Head Classic and feared he might have torn the ACL in his right knee for the second straight season. But the injury turned out to be a hyperextension and he is a game-time decision after missing the last two contests.

Brandt played in just four games last season after tearing the knee ligament and eventually received a medical hardship to play another season. “It was more just like a wave of relief,” Brandt told The Oregonian after learning his injury wasn’t another ACL tear. “I was just really happy it wasn’t anything serious.” The Beavers went 1-2 in the Diamond Head Classic and play their last tune-up prior to Pac-12 play against the Bobcats, who lost 69-58 to Lehigh in their last outing.

ABOUT QUINNIPIAC (6-4): Senior Ike Azotam is a dangerous player with 32 career double-doubles and is one of six players in school history with more than 1,000 points and 800 rebounds in his career. The 6-7 forward leads the Bobcats in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (10.7) and his 11 blocked shots rank second behind forward Ousmane Drame (20). Four other players are scoring in double digits – guard Zaid Hearst (14.5), Drame (13), guard Umar Shannon (11.1) and guard Kasim Chandler (10.3).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (7-4): Despite having three solid players in guard Roberto Nelson (21.6 points), forward Devon Collier (18.7 points, 8.5 rebounds) and Brandt (12 points, 4.6 rebounds), the Beavers have struggled to give consistently solid performances. Coach Craig Robinson was displeased with the effort given in the three games in Hawaii and said he will consider making lineup changes. “My initial thought is that you can’t come to a tournament like this and think you’re going to be on vacation,” Robinson said after the final game. “This is work and you can’t sort of half do it.”

TIP-INS

1. Quinnipiac is facing a Pac-12 program for the first time.

2. Nelson ranks 10th in Oregon State history with 1,320 career points and Collier is 14th with 1,273.

3. The Bobcats were 0-of-16 from 3-point range against Lehigh, the first time they failed to make at least one 3-pointer since an 0-for-11 outing against Dartmouth on Dec. 19, 2000.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 82, Quinnipiac 73