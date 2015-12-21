Preview: Quinnipiac at Oregon State

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle pointed to a lack of cohesion and energy as the main reasons why his team saw an 8-2 start ruined by Quinnipiac last year. One year to the day later, the Beavers look to avenge that loss Monday when they host the Bobcats in their final non-conference contest.

Gary Payton II was held without a point in last December’s 60-52 loss at Quinnipiac - a result that began a 9-12 finish for Oregon State and gave the Bobcats their first-ever victory over a power-conference school. While energy could be a problem as they will play their third game in four days on Monday, cohesion was not an issue Saturday as the Beavers overcame a 10-point first-half deficit to rally past Tulsa 76-71 at the Far West Classic in Portland, Ore. Where as Oregon State rallied in its last time out, Quinnipiac was unable to hold a 13-point lead at home with 14 minutes left on Dec. 13, eventually falling 64-57 to Boston University. The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Bobcats, whose last five games have been decided seven points or fewer.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT QUINNIPIAC (4-5): None of the starters remain from the lineup that produced 48 points in last year’s upset of the Beavers, leaving behind senior guard Giovanni McLean (16.6 points) to carry the offensive burden. McLean has been up to the task recently, going 14-of-28 beyond the arc while averaging 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists over the last four contests. That four-game run has mostly coincided with the absence of second-leading scorer Chaise Daniels (10 points, 3 blocks per game), whose status for Monday is uncertain; the sophomore forward has been sidelined since suffering a leg injury early in a Dec. 4 loss at Niagara.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (8-2): Payton (16.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, Pac-12 best 2.5 steals), who fell three assists shy of his second career triple-double in a Dec. 12 loss to Kansas, has been red-hot over the last four games, going 26-of-44 from the field. Tinkle credited 6-10 senior forward Daniel Gomis with the energy he provided in four scoreless minutes of action on Saturday - his first appearance of the season since breaking a bone in his left hand on Oct. 26. “You look in the stat sheet and he didn’t do anything amazing. … He gave us a nice little shock to the old ticker. I thought that was a great spurt he gave us,” Tinkle said.

TIP-INS

1. Oregon State, which last started 9-2 during the 2012-13 campaign, is in the third of a six-game stretch in which it will not leave the state.

2. Under coach Tom Moore, Quinnipiac has outrebounded its opponent in 226 of 260 games.

3. Payton has led the Beavers in scoring seven times, rebounds seven times and assists nine times this season.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 82, Quinnipiac 69