Oregon State 76, Quinnipiac 68
December 30, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Oregon State 76, Quinnipiac 68

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oregon State 76, Quinnipiac 68: Angus Brandt returned from a knee injury to score 21 points and lead the Beavers past the visiting Bobcats.

Roberto Nelson added 19 points and six assists and Hallice Cook scored a season-best 12 for Oregon State (8-4). Devon Collier tallied 11 points for the Beavers, who improved to 6-1 at home.

Umar Shannon scored 18 points and made five 3-pointers while Ike Azotam added 17 points for Quinnipiac (6-5). Ousmane Drame recorded 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Bobcats, who shot just 34.2 percent from the field and 6-of-21 from 3-point range.

Quinnipiac rattled off 15 straight second-half points to turn a 12-point deficit into a 50-47 advantage. The Beavers answered with a 12-1 burst to take an eight-point lead and held off the Bobcats’ last charge.

Brandt missed two games with a knee injury but didn’t appear rusty while scoring 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the first half. Oregon State scored the final five of the half for a 39-29 lead at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oregon State G Langston Morris-Walker was called for a flagrant 1 foul with 7:05 remaining after hitting Drame in the nose and eye and Drame never returned to the contest. … The Bobcats had 19 offensive rebounds en route to a 43-36 edge on the boards. … The Beavers open Pac-12 play at Colorado on Thursday.

