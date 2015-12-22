Oregon State 82, Quinnipiac 61

Oregon State freshman forward Tres Tinkle recorded his first career double-double, and the Beavers used a big run at the start of the second half to defeat Quinnipiac 82-61 Monday night in Corvallis, Ore.

Tinkle posted career highs in points (23), rebounds (11) and steals (three). He made seven of nine shots from the field and nine of 12 from the line.

OSU guard Gary Payton II had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Oregon State, playing its third game in four days, started slowly. The Beavers (9-2) trailed late in the first half but took a 37-34 halftime lead after a 3-point play from guard Langston Morris-Walker with 2.3 seconds to go before the break.

OSU then surged behind its pressure defense. The Bobcats (4-6) missed their first 12 shots of the second half and went scoreless for nearly six minutes as the Beavers often got out in transition and went on a 15-0 run.

Quinnipiac forward Donovan Smith led the Bobcats with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Andrew Robinson added 10 points.

The Beavers held the Bobcats to 31.9 percent shooting (23 of 72).

Oregon State ended nonconference play by equaling its best start since the 1984-85 team opened 10-1. The Beavers are off until playing host to Oregon on Jan. 3.

Monday’s game ended a three-game series between the Beavers and Bobcats. Oregon State won twice, with Quinnipiac winning at home last season.