Preview: Radford at Georgetown

Taking the court donning “I Can’t Breathe” T-shirts, Georgetown looked to make a statement both on and off court in its last outing against 10th-ranked Kansas. While the Hoyas managed to voice their civil discontent, it was the Jayhawks who took home the narrow victory. Georgetown looks to rebound on Saturday when it hosts Radford in a nonconference contest.

Joshua Smith led the Hoyas with 20 points against Kansas but the Jayhawks buried 10-of-17 attempts from 3-point range in the 75-70 victory. It was the Hoyas’ first loss at home in a non-conference game since 2009. Radford enters the game riding a three-game winning streak including an impressive win at Virginia Tech last time out.

TV: Noon, ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT RADFORD (5-3): The Highlanders scored the game’s final eight points to knock off Virginia Tech 68-66 last time out. It was Radford’s first-ever win against an ACC team. R.J. Price scored a season-high 25 points in the contest and increased his career total to 1,330, which is ninth in school history.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (5-3): The Hoyas are just 1-3 in their last four outings, their lone win against Towson. After the Kansas game, coach John Thompson III addressed the T-shirts, saying it was a player-driven idea that had began when his team watched a similar grand-jury decision concerning the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., while they were in the Bahamas for a holiday tournament. On the court, Smith has picked up his game, ranking third in the Big East in field-goal percentage and has reached double figures six times.

TIP-INS

1. Radford’s Javonte Green is averaging a double-double, 12.5 points and 10 rebounds.

2. Georgetown is 4-1 at home.

3. The Hoyas are shooting 50.1 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 78, Radford 65.