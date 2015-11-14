Preview: Radford at Georgetown

Senior guard D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera leads the way for a talented and primarily young Georgetown team when it hosts Radford on Saturday afternoon to open the 2015-16 season. Smith-Rivera, who has amassed 1,386 points in his career and averaged more than 16 in each of the last two seasons, returns after considering a jump to the NBA.

The Hoyas can expect Smith-Rivera’s consistent production, but how far they go may depend on the development of the team’s sophomores and freshmen. “We have a high ceiling as far as our capability and what we can do,” Smith-Rivera told the Washington Post. “As a team, we have to be strong and push the younger guys to understand what we have to do to get there.” Second-year players L.J. Peak and Isaac Copeland showed plenty of potential last season while Marcus Derrickson and Jessie Govan could make immediate impacts for Georgetown. The Highlanders have plenty of experienced players back from a team that matched the Hoyas in wins, but lost their top two scorers.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT RADFORD (2014-15: 22-12): The Highlanders will be looking for a talented senior backcourt trio to raise their production level from last season while leading the way. YaYa Anderson (9.3 points), Cameron Jones (8.5) and Rashun Davis (7.7) will test the Hoyas on opening night while Radford hopes it can find some consistent offense up front as the season goes on. The Highlanders were picked fourth in the preseason Big South poll and will depend on senior forwards Brandon Holcomb (six points, 4.5 rebounds) and Kion Brown (2.5, 1.8) inside.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (2014-15: 22-11): Smith-Rivera averaged 16.3 points and 3.2 assists last season, but the Hoyas lost their second and third-leading scorers. Peak (7.9 points per game) scored 18 while Copeland (6.8) had 14 in the NCAA Tournament loss to Utah and both will be expected to put up those types of numbers consistently. Govan, a 6-10 center, is among the top-regarded freshmen in the league along with the 6-7 Derrickson, and sophomore forward Paul White (5.0) along with sophomore guard Tre Campbell (3.4) can provide more offense.

TIP-INS

1. Georgetown’s 7-0 senior C Bradley Hayes had eight points and 10 rebounds combined in two NCAA Tournament games after being used sparingly last regular season.

2. Radford reached the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament the last two seasons while combining to win 44 contests.

3. The Hoyas went 3-1 on a 10-day trip to Italy during the summer.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 72, Radford 59