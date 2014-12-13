Georgetown 76, Radford 49: Reserve Aaron Bowen scored a game-high 16 points and the host Hoyas used a dominant inside game to run away from the Highlanders for the non-conference win.

Georgetown (6-3) also got a dozen points from Paul White off the bench to improve to 4-1 at home. Mikael Hopkins had five points and seven boards as Georgetown outrebounded the smaller Highlanders 39-24.

Radford (5-4), which defeated Virginia Tech last time out for its first win over an ACC team, was led by Javonte Green with 15 points and Rashun Davis added 12. R.J. Price had eight points for the Highlanders, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Hoyas led 19-15 but finished the first half on a 10-3 run to take a 29-18 lead into the break. They blew the game open in the first minutes of the second half, outscoring Radford 18-2 to take a 47-20 lead, and coasted home.

D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera was just 1-for-9 from the floor for Georgetown but finished with a game-high six assists. Joshua Smith was hampered by foul troubles and finished with six points and six rebounds for the Hoyas.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Smith picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game and sat the rest of the first half without a field goal. ...The Hoyas had 14 bench points in the first half and 28 in the second half. ...Georgetown made 15-of-20 from the free-throw line.