Radford 82, Georgetown 80 (2OT)
November 14, 2015 / 8:23 PM / 2 years ago

Radford 82, Georgetown 80 (2OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Radford 82, Georgetown 80 (2OT)

Guard Rashun Davis scored 28 points including the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second remaining as Radford stunned Georgetown 82-80 in double overtime Saturday afternoon.

Davis led the Highlanders (1-0) to the first ever win for a Big South program against the Big East power.

Center Bradley Hayes had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Hoyas (0-1). Guard D‘Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 15 points including a layup for a 80-78 lead with 1:03 left. After empty trips for both teams, Davis dribbled into the frontcourt and calmly sank his third 3-pointer of the game from the left wing with seventh-tenths of a second on the clock

The Highlanders went from trailing by eight points in the second half to leading 64-59 with 33 seconds remaining. After forward Isaac Copeland’s 3-pointer, Georgetown tied the game on guard L.J Peak’s steal and putback. Fouled on the play, he missed the go-ahead free throw as the team’s entered overtime tied at 64-64.

The Big South program led 71-68 in the first extra period, but committed three turnovers in the final 40 seconds, allowing the Hoyas to force a second overtime.

Despite clear size advantages across the lineup, the Hoyas were outrebounded 43-37.

Forward Cameron Jones added 20 points for the Highlanders.

Georgetown plays at No. 3 Maryland Tuesday.

