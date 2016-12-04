Preview: Radford at North Carolina

North Carolina fed the perception it was one of the best teams in college basketball by taking care of business in paradise right before Thanksgiving, only to look like it went on vacation during the first part of its loss to Indiana on Wednesday. The third-ranked Tar Heels strive for a more complete effort Sunday when they begin a three-game homestand against Radford.

One week after cruising through a loaded Maui Invitational field and defeating No. 17 Wisconsin by 15 points in the title game, North Carolina entered a charged-up atmosphere in Assembly Hall on Wednesday and promptly fell behind the Hoosiers 26-9 less than nine minutes into the game before dropping a 76-67 decision. "There was no single thing in the first half … it was 27,000 things. But the biggest thing we’ve got to learn is that everybody’s not going to roll over and play dead just because North Carolina walks in," coach Roy Williams told The News and Observer. The Tar Heels did themselves no favors by setting season lows in field-goal percentage (39.3) and free-throw percentage (59.1), ruining any potential celebration for Williams' 1,000th game as a head coach. The Highlanders opened their season with an ACC opponent - falling by 21 at Wake Forest - but halted a 1-3 stretch Wednesday by defeating VMI 74-67.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT RADFORD (3-4): Sophomore forward and preseason All-South second-team selection Ed Polite Jr. (9.5 points, league-high 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals) has posted two double-doubles over his last three outings, including a season-high 21 points and career-high 16 boards in an overtime win versus Stetson on Nov. 25. Sophomore guard Caleb Tanner (10.6 points, 46.3 percent beyond the arc) is coming off a career-high 17-point performance and ranks second in the Big South with 19 3-pointers, more than twice as many as any other Highlander. Darius Bolstad (6.6 points, 4.5 rebounds) and Randy Phillips (6.0, 4.3) - a pair of 6-8 centers - gives Radford what little size it has in the post, although 11 players average at least 10 minutes.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (7-1): Kennedy Meeks (13.3 points, 10.4 rebounds) is one of three ACC players averaging a double-double despite playing only 23.6 minutes per game, and the 6-10 senior center has scored at least 10 points in a career-high seven straight contests. Justin Jackson (team-high 16.1 points) was one of the few Tar Heels to shoot well against Indiana (21 points on 7-of-13 from the field), but second-leading scorer Joel Berry II (16 per game) struggled on 3-of-13 shooting after going 16-of-22 over his previous two games. Freshman forward Tony Bradley (9.9 points, 5.8 boards) is shooting a team-high

68.2 percent but has tallied only 10 points in his last two contests combined after reaching double figures in each of his first six outings.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels, whose previous Maui Invitational championship came in 2008-09, later defeated Radford in the schools' only meeting in the first round of the NCAA Tournament en route to their most recent national championship.

2. The Highlanders are 1-26 all-time against ACC opponents.

3. North Carolina is one of only eight teams in Division I with an offensive rebounding percentage of at least 40 percent (44) and has made more free throws (148) than its opponents have attempted (132).

PREDICTION: North Carolina 97, Radford 64