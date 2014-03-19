Preview: Radford at Oregon State

Like it or not, Craig Robinson’s Oregon State Beavers have become perennial contenders in the College Basketball Invitational. After another disappointing Pac-12 campaign, Oregon State will host Radford in the 16-team tournament which it last won in 2009. This is the fourth time in the CBI’s seven-year existence that the Beavers have been in the field.

Radford just relishes its chance to keep playing basketball. For the first time since the 1993-94 season, the Highlanders won 20 regular-season games and they increased their win total by seven from a season ago. The Highlanders like to push the ball - averaging 78 points - and they topped the century mark three times this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT RADFORD (21-12): Coach Mike Jones has the Highlanders on the right track. In his first season in 2010-11, Jones’ team won just six games. Last year they won 13 and this year they continued making major strides, finishing in third place in the Big South North Division standings with a conference-best 21 wins. Radford has fared well on the road, going 6-2 away from home in conference play and 8-7 overall.

ABOUT OREGON STATE (16-15): It’s hard to say if Robinson is on the hot seat after his squad finished 10th in the Pac-12 and lost in the conference tournament opener to rival Oregon 88-74. Robinson is the brother-in-law of President Barack Obama, so that could carry some weight. His Beavers, however, have been underachievers but they do have wins over NCAA entries UCLA, Oregon, Stanford and Arizona State and star guard Roberto Nelson (20.5 points) is a scoring machine.

TIP-INS

1. Both teams are loaded with shooters. Oregon State is 18th in the nation in field goal percentage (48.5 percent) and Radford is 25th (47.8)

2. Radford last appeared in the postseason in 2009 when it qualified for the NCAA tournament.

3. Radford lost to the Big South’s NCAA representative Coastal Carolina 69-61 at home.

PREDICTION: Oregon State 88, Radford 79