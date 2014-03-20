Radford 96, Oregon State 92: Ya Ya Anderson scored 23 points and the Highlanders never trailed upsetting the host Beavers in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational.

Javonte Green and R.J. Price both scored 20 points for Radford (22-12), which will play Old Dominion in the second round. Rashaun Davis added 14 points and dished out seven assists.

Oregon State’s Roberto Nelson led all scorers with 26 points but also missed a game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds to play. Eric Moreland and Hallice Cooke both scored 23 points for the Beavers (16-16), who played without one of their top scorers, Devon Collier due to an ankle injury.

Radford scored the game’s first four points in front of a very small crowd and hung on despite several Oregon State runs. The Highlanders opened up their largest lead of the first half 50-35 on a 3-pointer by Green and took a 57-45 lead into the break.

Three times the Beavers trimmed double-digit deficits in the second half with the final run coming in the last minute of the play. Following a free throw by Davis that gave the Highlanders a 95-92 lead, Nelson missed a long 3-pointer and Green got the rebound and hit one free throw to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Beavers have played in the CBI four times in the tournament’s seven-year history. ... Radford won 13 games a season ago. ... The Highlanders made 13 3-pointers, the most Oregon State has allowed this season.