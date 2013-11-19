Preview: Rhode Island at Arizona

Fourth-ranked Arizona wraps up a busy stretch of action when its hosts Rhode Island in the regional final of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Tuesday. The Wildcats improved to 4-0 after dispensing of overmatched Fairleigh Dickinson in Monday’s first-round affair. Tuesday’s game will be the fifth in 12 days for Arizona, which walloped the Knights 100-50 and got a game-high 20 points off the bench from Gabe York.

Rhode Island struggled in its tourney opener against Metro State, the No. 1 ranked team in the preseason Division II coaches’ poll. The Rams got 16 points apiece from Xavier Munford and E.C. Matthews to notch the 66-63 victory. Coach Danny Hurley’s lone loss of the season was a woeful road performance at Southern Methodist where they shot 30.8 percent from the floor in a 31-point setback.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (3-1): The Rams needed to rally from a dozen points back to win their tourney opener in a game also played at the McHale Center. Rhode Island took the lead for good on a tip-in by Gilvydas Biruta with 2:12 to play and held off Metro State by netting 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch. Rhode Island went 8-for-17 from 3-point range in the game after opening the season 9-for-54 from behind the arc.

ABOUT ARIZONA (4-0): Coach Sean Miller notched his 100th win at the school with Monday’s dominant performance. Miller’s teams improved to 30-4 against non-conference teams at home and piling up 54 rebounds and 100 points as six players scored in double figures. Freshman star Aaron Gordon notched the third double-double of his brief collegiate career with 10 points and 10 rebounds and sophomore center Kaleb Tarczewski had 10 points and eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. When Stanley Johnson, the ninth-ranked prep star player in the nation, committed to Arizona last week he intimated that he was certain that Gordon would leave for the NBA after the season.

2. Arizona began NIT play shooting 60 percent from two-point range this season, while limiting opponents to 32.7 percent shooting

3. The tournament continues on Nov. 27 at Madison Square Garden against the winner of Tuesday’s Rutgers-Drexel game.

PREDICTION: Arizona 90, Rhode Island 60