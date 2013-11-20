No. 4 Arizona 87, Rhode Island 59: Nick Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Wildcats rolled over the visiting Rams in the regional finals of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Arizona continued to dunk and defend on the way on the way to its fifth straight win to start the season, getting 16 points from Brandon Ashley while holding the Rams to just 37 percent shooting from the field. Freshman Aaron Gordon added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who had eight dunks and eight blocks.

Rhode Island (3-2) was paced by Xavier Munford with 22 points but the Rams never led and didn’t eclipse 10 points until there were nearly 14 minutes gone. By then the Rams, who didn’t have another player reach double figures, were already trailing 23-11.

The Wildcats took a 34-14 lead following a three-point play by Johnson, who notched his first career double-double, with 3:57 to play in the first half. Rhode Island missed all seven of its 3-point attempts in the first half and trailed 43-19 at the break after shooting just 25 percent from the field.

Arizona built a 30-point lead in the second half on a couple of occasions but Munford, the Atlantic 10’s top returning scorer from a year ago, led the Rams on an 8-0 run to close the gap to 63-44. But Gordon rejected a breakaway attempt by E.C. Matthews and Gabe York buried a 3-pointer dispelling any comeback hopes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona will play Drexel at Madison Square Garden in the NIT semifinals on Nov. 27. ...Arizona coach Sean Miller won his 100th game at the school in Monday’s rout over Fairleigh Dickinson. ...Rhode Island fell to 12-90 all-time against ranked opponents.