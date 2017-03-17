Preview: Rhode Island vs. Creighton

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

On track for a possible top-eight NCAA Tournamentseed two months ago with an 18-1 start, Creighton instead settled for a No. 6seed after losing star point Maurice Watson Jr. to injury and going 7-8 in itsfinal 15 games. That seed also entails a first-round Midwest Region matchupFriday against 11th-seeded Rhode Island in Sacramento.

The Bluejays also were a sixth seed in the BigEast Tournament but beat third-seeded Providence (70-58) and seventh-seededXavier (75-72) before falling to top-seeded and defending national-championVillanova 74-60 in Saturday’s tourney title game. Creighton is making its firstNCAA appearance since 2014 when Doug McDermott, son of current coachGreg McDermott, and the third-seeded Bluejays were routed 85-55 by sixth-seededBaylor in the second round. Rhode Island, meanwhile, will be making its first BigDance appearance since 1999. The Rams finished tied for third in the Atlantic10 Conference regular season but wound up winning the conference titleand the league’s automatic bid after winning three games in three days inPittsburgh.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (24-9): Despite ending theregular season on a five-game win streak, the Rams were on the NCAA tourneybubble entering the postseason but coach Dan Hurley’s squad removed any doubtby beating St. Bonaventure (74-63), Davidson (84-60) and VCU (70-63) in the conference tournament. Junior guard E.C. Matthews (14.9 points), senior forwardHassan Martin (14.1 points) and junior guard Jared Terrell (12.6) are theleading scorers, and Matthews and Terrell combined for 39 points, 12 reboundsand four assists in the Atlantic 10 title game. Senior forward Kuran Iverson(7.4 boards) and Martin (7.0) are the leading rebounders for Rhode Island,which owns an average rebound margin of plus-2.9.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (25-9): The Bluejays are makingtheir sixth postseason and fourth NCAA tourney appearance in Greg McDermott’sseven seasons at the helm after reaching the NIT quarterfinals a year ago.Junior guard Marcus Foster, a transfer from Kansas State, leads the team in scoringat 18.3 points per game and was an All-Big East first-team and all-conferencetournament selection. Foster has plenty of help in 7-foot freshman centerJustin Patton (13.1 points, team-most 6.2 rebounds) and sophomore guard KhyriThomas, who averaged 12.4 points and led the squad with 51 steals in being selectedBig East Defensive Player of the Year.

TIP-INS

1. The two programs have only met once since1950: A 74-73 Creighton home win in a 2008 NIT first-round game in Omaha.

2. Patton is shooting 69.4 percent from thefield, which ranked second nationally entering Sunday.

3. Rhode Island opponents are shooting 40.4percent from the field, but have hit only 29 percent of their 3-point attempts,ranking the Rams third nationally.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 74, Creighton 72