Preview: Rhode Island at Nebraska

With the hopes ofgetting better post play and breaking a four-game losing skid to in-state rival Creightonon Wednesday, Nebraska coach Tim Miles juggled his starting lineup for thethird straight game. The result -- a double-digit loss -- could signal morelineup changes for the Cornhuskers when they host Rhode Island on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers haveone of the youngest teams in the country with 10 newcomers, including sevenfreshmen, and their inexperience has shown in their losses during longstretches when the offense has gone cold. The biggest challenge for Miles’ youthful bunch has been finding the right balance of consistency,leadership and chemistry during the nonconference portion of the schedule.While Nebraska’s defense has been steady -- the Cornhuskers give up only 66.6points per game - the Rhode Island defense is much stingier, giving up only 59.4 pointsper game – ranking the Rams 12th nationally. Rhode Island, which was picked tofinish second in the Atlantic 10, has lost two games to ranked teams -- No. 2Maryland (86-63) and No. 23 Providence (74-72).

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND(6-3): E.C. Matthews, who scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds when theRams beat the Huskers 66-62 in overtime last year, will not suit up aftersuffering a season-ending knee injury in the team’s opener against American.But the Rams have compensated for Matthews’ loss as all five starters averagedouble figures, led by Hassan Martin (11.8 ppg), Kuran Iverson (11.4) and JaredTerrell (11.4). The Rams struggle mightily from the free-throw line, makingonly 147-of-244 on the year, a 60.2 percent clip.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (6-4):Kansas transfer Andrew White and Shavon Shields continue to be the mostconsistent offensive threats after scoring 71 points and 55 points,respectively in the past three games. But it’s the Cornhuskers’ defense that letMiles down against Creighton (52 percent from the field) as the Bluejays wenton a 16-2 run early in the second half, thwarting any hope Nebraska had of pullingoff a win. ”It was one of those nights where we didn’t have everybody on thesame page defensively,“ Miles told reporters. ”That’s where we got hurt, in screen-and-roll andsome of those post-defense things. .. But that was just a frustrating night.”

TIP-INS

1. Since moving intoPinnacle Bank Arena in 2013, Nebraska is 17-3 there against non-conference opponents.

2. Martin has made20-of-31 field-goal attempts and grabbed 20 rebounds in his past three games.

3. Tai Webster isaveraging 14.6 points per game over the past four games, but before then, he had notscored 14 points in any of the 68 games he played at Nebraska.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 67, Nebraska 66