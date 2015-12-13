EditorsNote: updates Shields points

Nebraska 70, Rhode Island 67

Senior guard Benny Parker hit a three-pointer with 1:14 remaining to give Nebraska its first lead of the second half, and the Cornhuskers rallied to defeat Rhode Island 70-67 on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Parker hadn’t scored until hitting from the right wing for a 67-65 lead. Rhode Island committed a turnover, and freshman guard Glynn Watson hit a floater for Nebraska with 22 seconds to play.

Rhode Island had one last shot after senior guard Shavon Shields made one of two free throws with 8.3 seconds to play for a three-point lead, but sophomore guard Jared Terrell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.

Shields scored 21 points to lead Nebraska (7-4). Junior forward Kuran Iverson had 15 points to lead Rhode Island (6-4).

The Rams had their biggest lead of the second half at 59-50 with 8:35 remaining following a 3-pointer by senior guard Four McGlynn.

Nebraska responded with a 14-4 run to tie the game at 63 with 3:52 remaining after the Cornhuskers had trailed the entire half.

Sophomore guard Jarvis Garrett banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Rhode Island a 37-32 halftime lead. Garrett entered the game 5-of-26 on three-pointers but was 2-of-3 in the first half.

The Rams scored at will inside, collecting 18 points in the paint in the first half, and built an 11-point lead behind Iverson, who had 12 points in the first half.