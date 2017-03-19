Preview: Rhode Island vs. Oregon

Oregon’s imposing frontline figured to take a step back without injured forward Chris Boucher, but the Ducks’ first-round win over Iona may have eased some of those fears. The third-seeded Ducks look to build on the impressive victory Sunday in a second-round Midwest Region matchup against No. 11 seed Rhode Island in Sacramento.

Several players have stepped up in Boucher’s absence, including sophomore guard Tyler Dorsey, who scored a season-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting in Friday’s 93-77 win over No. 14 seed Iona. Dorsey is averaging 22.8 points on 60 percent shooting over his last four games for the Ducks, who will be without Boucher for the rest of the season after the 6-11 senior suffered a torn ACL in last week's Pac-12 tournament. Oregon dominated the paint against the smaller Gaels but faces a tougher test against Rhode Island, which led from start to finish in Friday’s 84-72 upset of No. 6 seed Creighton. “Rhode Island is a very good basketball team,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott told reporters. “That's a top-25 basketball team that on the right night can beat anybody in this tournament.”

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (25-9): Freshman guard Jeff Dowtin scored a career-high 23 points against Creighton and senior forward Kuran Iverson added 17 as the Rams recorded their ninth straight victory and first in the NCAA Tournament since 1998. Forward Hassan Martin registered a double-double and helped limit Creighton big man Justin Patton to eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. Junior guard E.C. Matthews averages 14.9 points to lead the Rams, who finished tied for third in the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season but earned an automatic bid after winning three games in three days in Pittsburgh.

ABOUT OREGON (30-5): Junior forward Kavell Bigby-Williams is filling Boucher’s role off the bench and had six rebounds in 15 minutes against Iona, but even more encouraging was the play of guards Payton Pritchard and Casey Benson, who combined for 25 points after struggling in the Pac-12 tournament. Forward Dillon Brooks, the Pac-12 player of the year, scored 18 points in the first round and is shooting 48.3 percent over his last two games. Boucher’s absence has placed a greater burden on forward Jordan Bell, who was named the Pac-12 defensive player of the year after leading the league with 72 blocks and will need to avoid foul trouble against the Rams.

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face either No. 7 seed Michigan or No. 2 Louisville in the Sweet 16.

2. Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley’s brother is Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, whose team lost both meetings against Oregon this season.

3. Oregon is 122-14 under coach Dana Altman when holding its opponent under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 82, Rhode Island 75