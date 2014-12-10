Preview: Rhode Island at Providence

Providence’s fast start and rare appearance in the national polls are a distant memory. Losers of three straight, the Friars get another crack at a local foe when they host Rhode Island on Wednesday in the 127th meeting. After a road loss at No. 1 Kentucky and a setback at Boston College, Providence figured to have a streak-buster at home Monday against Brown, but showed a lack of effort in a stunning 77-67 loss.

The defeat snapped the Friars’ 39-game home win streak against non-conference opponents and delivered the type of setback that can influence a selection committee once March rolls around. The Rams know all about ending home winning streaks after breaking Southern Miss’ 38-game run against non-conference foes with a 75-43 rout on Saturday in their first true road game. The longtime rivalry between the Ocean State squads boiled over late in last season’s encounter - a 50-49 win for Providence - when Friars coach Ed Cooley and Rams coach Dan Hurley engaged in a shouting match and needed to be restrained.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2, Cox OSN

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (5-2): Hassan Martin scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in 19 minutes against Southern Miss, continuing a very efficient effort this season. His 70.2 percent shootng from the floor is second among Atlantic-10 players and his mark sits at 73.7 percent in the Rams’ five wins. Hurley’s squad has thrived at taking care of the basketball, committing 13 turnovers while forcing 31 over its last three halves dating to the midway point of a narrow loss to Georgia Tech on Nov. 30.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (6-3): Cooley shuffled his lineup for the Brown game by starting freshman Jalen Lindsey and sticking Kyron Cartwright - also a freshman - on the bench. While Lindsey hit two of the Friars’ four 3-pointers and had three of their nine steals, he did not provide a single rebound or assist in 28 minutes while Cartwright scored nine points with a pair of boards and an assist in 15 minutes. Providence is shooting 35.8 percent since halftime of the loss at Kentucky.

TIP-INS

1. Providence has won four straight meetings.

2. Friars F LaDontae Henton is 11-for-40 from the field during the three-game slide after averaging 28.3 points on 62.7 percent shooting over his previous four contests.

3. Rams freshman G Jared Terrell has scored in double figures in six of his first seven games.

PREDICTION: Providence 65, Rhode Island 63