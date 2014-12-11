Providence 68, Rhode Island 60: Kris Dunn scored 22 points and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds as the host Friars snapped a three-game slide in their 127th meeting with the Rams.

Tyler Harris had 17 points and LaDontae Henton collected 15 for Providence (7-3), which shot 55 percent inside the arc while making just one 3-pointer. Paschal Chukwu made all four of his shot attempts while scoring nine points off the bench.

E.C. Matthews paced Rhode Island (5-3) with a season-high 27 points while Hassan Martin chipped in 12. The rest of the Rams combined for eight baskets in 23 attempts as they fell for the fifth straight time in the series.

Matthews buried a 3-pointer, stole the ensuing inbounds pass and scored five points in four seconds to get the Rams within four points with 12 minutes left, but the Friars responded with a 7-0 burst to push the lead into double digits for the first time at 51-40. A full-court press helped the Rams force four turnovers in the final four minutes to cut the deficit 63-60 on Jared Terrell’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining before Dunn hit three foul shots and had a steal and a dunk to seal it.

Henton scored seven straight points for Providence near the end of the first half to help his team take a 31-26 lead into the locker room, but Terrell’s dunk capped Rhode Island’s 6-0 run to begin the second half. Following an exchange of baskets, Harris had a slam to start an 11-1 surge and capped it with a 3-pointer to make it 44-35 with under 13 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rhode Island has averaged 56.8 points over the last four meetings. ... The Rams made just seven of their final 15 foul shots and finished 12-for-22 at the line. ... Dunn had four of Providence’s 10 steals.