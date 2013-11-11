Preview: Rhode Island at Southern Methodist

Southern Methodist began its second season under coach Larry Brown with a 69-61 win over cross-town rival TCU. The Mustangs, who got 13 points from Nic Moore in his SMU debut, look to make it two straight when they host Rhode Island on Monday night. SMU returns all five starters from last year’s squad which went 15-17 and has a host of other talented new faces poised to make a run in the inaugural season of the American Athletic Conference.

The rebuilt Rams used their big front line to dominate Maine 97-77 in their opener. Rhode Island outrebounded the Black Bears 55-28 and got an impressive debut from redshirt freshman forward Ifeanyi Onyekaba. The Rams were picked ninth in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll but coach Danny Hurley’s team is a mystery with transfers from Rutgers, Rice and Texas Tech in the lineup along with Onyekaba, who sat out last season due to academic reasons.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (1-0): The Rams went 8-21 last season but it appears that Hurley has things headed in the right direction. Onyekaba finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in his first collegiate contest and talented guard Xavier Munford added 11 points. Munford is the A-10’s top returning scorer (17.4 points per game).

ABOUT SOUTERN METHODIST (1-0): The Mustangs landed the 14th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, but it may be hard for Brown to find them much playing time. Moore played one season for Illinois State before transferring last year when his coach, Tim Jankovich, came with the 73-year-old Brown as an assistant. Yanick Moreira, another transfer, had eight rebounds for the Mustangs.

TIP-INS

1. Brown’s teams are 103-18 at home in his collegiate coaching career.

2. Rhode Island’s Jordan Hare, who started 19 games last season, is taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

3. Actor Bill Murray’s son Luke is a Rhode Island assistant coach.

PREDICTION: Rhode Island 74, SMU 70