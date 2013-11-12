FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Southern Methodist 89, Rhode Island 58
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

Southern Methodist 89, Rhode Island 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Southern Methodist 89, Rhode Island 58: Nic Moore scored a game-high 20 points and added seven assists as the Mustangs cruised in their home opener.

Freshman Ben Moore added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Southern Methodist (2-0). Twelve Mustangs got into the scoring column, including Markus Kennedy with nine points.

E.C. Matthews led Rhode Island (1-1) with 15 points but the Rams sealed their fate missing their first 13 3-pointers and shooting just 30.8 percent from the field. Xavier Munford, who led the Rams in scoring last season, finished with just three points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The Mustangs used a 13-2 run late in the first half to take a 37-24 lead at the break. Nic Moore, who sat out last year after transferring from Illinois State, then knocked down his third 3-pointer to extend the lead to 62-33 with 12:45 remaining.

Rhode Island never got closer than 26 the rest of the way and finished 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: SMU F Jalen Jones announced that he is transferring from the school. Jones, a 6-7 forward, averaged 14 points and 7.7 rebounds in 32 minutes per game last season for the 15-17 Mustangs. ... SMU has won 15 of their last 19 home openers. ...SMU shot 55.4 percent from the field.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.