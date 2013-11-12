Southern Methodist 89, Rhode Island 58: Nic Moore scored a game-high 20 points and added seven assists as the Mustangs cruised in their home opener.

Freshman Ben Moore added 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Southern Methodist (2-0). Twelve Mustangs got into the scoring column, including Markus Kennedy with nine points.

E.C. Matthews led Rhode Island (1-1) with 15 points but the Rams sealed their fate missing their first 13 3-pointers and shooting just 30.8 percent from the field. Xavier Munford, who led the Rams in scoring last season, finished with just three points on 1-for-11 shooting.

The Mustangs used a 13-2 run late in the first half to take a 37-24 lead at the break. Nic Moore, who sat out last year after transferring from Illinois State, then knocked down his third 3-pointer to extend the lead to 62-33 with 12:45 remaining.

Rhode Island never got closer than 26 the rest of the way and finished 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.

GAME NOTEBOOK: SMU F Jalen Jones announced that he is transferring from the school. Jones, a 6-7 forward, averaged 14 points and 7.7 rebounds in 32 minutes per game last season for the 15-17 Mustangs. ... SMU has won 15 of their last 19 home openers. ...SMU shot 55.4 percent from the field.