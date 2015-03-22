Preview: Rhode Island at Stanford

Stanford will host Rhode Island in an NIT second-round game Sunday, the first meeting between the teams since their classic Elite 8 matchup 17 years ago to the day. The Mark Madsen-led Cardinal rallied from six points down with just under a minute remaining to beat the Rams by three points as Tyson Wheeler of Rhode Island missed three free throws with five seconds left. Stanford hasn’t been back to the Final Four since, while the Rams haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 1999.

Both teams were led were led by their starting backcourts in their first-round wins. E.C. Matthews is the gunner for the Rams, seeded third in Region 3, as he averages 16.7 points on 12.9 field-goal attempts per game and scored 18 in the first-round win against Iona, but the key contribution came from freshman Jared Terrell, who nearly doubled his 9.4 scoring average by also scoring 18. Chasson Randle is the leading scorer for second-seeded Stanford and his backcourt mate, Marcus Allen, had a huge game in the Cardinal’s first-round win against UC Davis, scoring a career-high 22 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND (23-9): The Rams will need Hassan Martin to find his groove again if they hope to get past the Cardinal and even deeper in the tournament. He hasn’t scored more than six points in the last three games and the 6-7, 230-pound forward is shooting 6-for-23 in that span, well off his 11.3 scoring average and 60.3 field goal percentage. The other starting forward for Rhode Island, 6-8, 235-pound Lithuanian Gilvydas Biruta, has been battling Achilles soreness and played just five minutes against Iona, sitting the entire second half.

ABOUT STANFORD (20-13): If the Rams continue to struggle up front, look for Stefan Nastic to have a big game for the Cardinal. He’s averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, but the 6-11 forward has five games with at least 20 points this season, including 21 in a Pac-12 tournament first-round victory against vertically challenged Washington. Nastic should be motivated to play well after scoring a season-low six points in the win against UC Davis.

TIP-INS

1. Stanford won this tournament as recently as 2012 and Rhode Island made the semifinals in 2010.

2. Rhode Island opponents are shooting 26.9 percent from beyond the 3-point arc this season, the second lowest mark in the nation.

3. Randle is 62 points from passing Todd Lichti as Stanford’s all-time leading scorer (2,336).

PREDICTION: Stanford 67, Rhode Island 64