Rhode Island beats VCU, earns tournament bid

Jared Terrell scored 20 points and made clutch plays in the final minute to lead Rhode Island past Virginia Commonwealth 70-63 Sunday in the Atlanta 10 tournament championship game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Rams, who have won eight in row, are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

Rhode Island never trailed, but had to fend off a late challenge from VCU. The Rams' lead was down to 66-63 after a layup by VCU's Justin Tillman with 35 seconds left. But Terrell hit a pair of free throws then came up with a steal to seal the win for the Rams (24-9).

Senior guard JeQuan Lewis led VCU (26-7) with 15 points.

Junior guard E.C. Matthews added 19 points for Rhode Island.