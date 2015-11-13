Preview: Rice at California

Few programs have received the preseason hype that’s been accorded to 14th-ranked California, which has all the pieces in place to make a deep NCAA Tournament run. The Golden Bears begin their highly anticipated campaign Friday against visiting Rice, which was picked to finish seventh in the Conference USA preseason poll.

Cal returns three of its top four scorers from last year and boasts one of the nation’s top recruiting classes, led by McDonald’s All-American forwards Jaylen Brown and Ivan Rabb. Georgetown transfer Stephen Domingo is also expected to make an immediate impact at shooting guard, where he’ll join juniors Jordan Mathews and Jabari Bird in the backcourt. The lone senior starter figures to be point guard Tyrone Wallace, who led the Golden Bears in scoring (17.1) and rebounds (7.1) last season. “We have guys who can do a lot of different things,” coach Cuonzo Martin told ESPN.com. “As long as we stay on the same page and stay together, we have a chance to be very special.”

TV: 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT RICE (2014-15: 12-20): The Owls have been pegged as a Conference USA sleeper by some experts, thanks largely to a strong backcourt led by Marcus Jackson and the team’s lone senior, Max Guercy. Freshman guard Marcus Evans had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in last Friday’s 102-78 exhibition win over LeTourneau, while Arizona State transfer Egor Koulechov recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds. Second-year coach Mike Rhoades is looking for continued improvement from 6-10 junior forward Andrew Drone, who had 21 blocks and averaged 6.7 points and a team-high 5.4 rebounds last season.

ABOUT CAL (2014-15: 18-15): Brown, who scored 17 points in 18 minutes in Monday’s 93-58 exhibition win over Carroll College, became a top candidate for national Freshman of the Year after averaging a team-high 17.8 points during the Golden Bears’ four-game tour of Australia in August. Martin begins his second season in Berkeley with a solid mix of young players and veterans, including Mathews, who averaged 13.6 points last season. Cal has plenty of depth in the frontcourt behind Brown and Rabb with a pair of sophomore 7-footers in Kingsley Okoroh and Kameron Rooks, who returns after missing last season due to a knee injury.

TIP-INS

1. Cal is 82-24 in season openers, including nine straight victories.

2. Rice is 13-36 all-time against current members of the Pac-12.

3. Koulechov faced Cal twice while playing for Arizona State during the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: California 81, Rice 64