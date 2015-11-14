FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cal 97, Rice 65
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 14, 2015 / 7:28 AM / 2 years ago

Cal 97, Rice 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cal 97, Rice 65

Senior point guard Tyrone Wallace had a big game to lead No. 14 Cal to a 97-65 victory over visiting Rice on Friday night at the newly renovated Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Wallace finished with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Bears (1-0), who shot 50.7 percent from the field while holding the Owls to 36.7-percent shooting.

Highly touted freshman forward Ivan Rabb had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylen Brown, another promising freshman forward, also scored 14 points.

Redshirt sophomore forward Egor Koulechov, a transfer from Arizona State, had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Rice (0-1). Freshman guard Marcus Evans scored 18 points.

The Bears outrebounded the Owls 48-30, committed just seven turnovers and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Owls were just 6 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Rice played without junior guard Marcus Evans, the team’s leading scorer, and freshman guard Chad Lott, each of whom suffered a torn meniscus.

Wallace, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, was nearly unstoppable for the Bears, making 9 of 12 field-goal attempts. Junior guard Jordan Mathews scored 13 points. Junior guard Jabari Bird had 11.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.