Cal 97, Rice 65

Senior point guard Tyrone Wallace had a big game to lead No. 14 Cal to a 97-65 victory over visiting Rice on Friday night at the newly renovated Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, Calif.

Wallace finished with 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Bears (1-0), who shot 50.7 percent from the field while holding the Owls to 36.7-percent shooting.

Highly touted freshman forward Ivan Rabb had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jaylen Brown, another promising freshman forward, also scored 14 points.

Redshirt sophomore forward Egor Koulechov, a transfer from Arizona State, had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Rice (0-1). Freshman guard Marcus Evans scored 18 points.

The Bears outrebounded the Owls 48-30, committed just seven turnovers and made 10 of 23 from 3-point range. The Owls were just 6 of 17 from beyond the arc.

Rice played without junior guard Marcus Evans, the team’s leading scorer, and freshman guard Chad Lott, each of whom suffered a torn meniscus.

Wallace, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season, was nearly unstoppable for the Bears, making 9 of 12 field-goal attempts. Junior guard Jordan Mathews scored 13 points. Junior guard Jabari Bird had 11.