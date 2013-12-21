Preview: Rice vs. Houston

A 5-0 start to the season is adistant memory for Houston’s basketball team, since the Cougars havedropped five of seven since their unbeaten start heading intoSaturday’s contest with crosstown rival Rice at Toyota Center.Houston continues to try to replace the production of guard DanuelHouse (15.6 points per game), who has been sidelined the last five games with aknee injury that required surgery. Without House, TaShawn Thomas hashad to try to carry the load, averaging 17.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and3.7 blocks.

The matchup with the Owls willbring a top interior showdown between Thomas and Rice’s freshman bigman Sean Obi (12.6 points, 9.2 rebounds). Rice has been just as inconsistentas Houston, unable to piece together a win streak until its last twocontests. The Owls are just a few points away from a great record,though, with four of the team’s five losses coming by four points orless.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT RICE (5-5): The Owlsstruggle in close games, though they came away with a three-point winin their latest nail-biter, against South Alabama. So what needs tochange to help Rice win the close ones? The obvious answer is thefree-throw line, where the Owls hit 69.1 percent of theiropportunities. Rice has three players - Max Guercy, Marcus Jacksonand Seth Gearhart - shooting 80 percent or better, but the team‘stop two scorers, Austin Ramljak and Sean Obi, have hit 68.8 and 55.3percent, respectively.

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-5): As theCougars have struggled, coach James Dickey has been trying to get histeam to feed the ball inside and play off the team’s post players.When Houston does, it has much more success, but the team hasn’t beenable to focus on that consistently. “It’s not about how many shotsthe big guys get,” Dickey said. “It’s about collapsing thedefense.” With Thomas and J.J. Richardson, the Cougars have somepost targets - they just need to look for them more.

TIP-INS

1. Rice coach Ben Braun has 613career wins, ranking him 12th among active Division Icoaches.

2. Houston ranks ninth in theAmerican Athletic Conference in opponents’ field-goal percentage(.435) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.351).

3. The Cougars have dominated theseries with their cross-town rival, leading 60-18 and winning threeof the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Houston 79, Rice 68