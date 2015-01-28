Preview: Rice at Houston

The good feelings of Houston’s 5-1 start are longgone as the Cougars have dropped eight straight and 11 of their last 13 games.The latest loss was an 80-59 defeat at SMU on Saturday which kept Houston trappedin the American Athletic Conference basement at 0-8. However, the Cougars willtake a break from AAC play Wednesday in hosting cross-town rival Rice in thefinal non-conference contest of the season for both teams.

The Owls, who hail from Conference USA, are also coming offa Saturday setback, falling at home to Louisiana Tech 58-45. Rice’s 45 pointswere a season low as the team shot 32.6 percent from the field and committed 18turnovers. The loss also snapped a two-game win streak for the Owls, who werecoming off victories over Charlotte (73-68 in overtime) and Southern Miss(58-56).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT RICE (6-12): Despite their .333 winningpercentage, the Owls are only one win away from matching their victory total fromlast season. Rice is leading C-USA in free-throw shooting (73.1 percent) and 3-pointers made per game (8.8) – a figure which has increased to 10.1 in conference play. GuardMarcus Jackson is pacing the Owls at 14.7 points per game, while forward SethGearhart is averaging 13.9 points and center Andrew Drone records ateam-high 5.6 rebounds.

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-12): The Cougars last tastedvictory Dec. 28 in beating Mississippi Valley State 80-53 and have sincelost their eight AAC games by an average of 12.3 points. Like Rice, Houstonalso leads its conference with its average of 8.4 3-pointers made per game, thanks inlarge part to guard Jherrod Stiggers, who ranks seventh nationally with 3.4treys per outing. With a team-leading 15.3 points, Stiggers is one of threeCougars averaging in double figures, while LeRon Barnes is averaging ateam-most 6.5 rebounds on a squad which has been outrebounded by an average of 7.2 per game during AAC play.

TIP-INS

1. Houston holds a 61-18 lead in the series andhas won three straight, including a 54-52 victory in Houston’s Toyota Center lastseason.

2. The contest opens a four-game homestand forthe Cougars, whose next road game is Feb. 15 against UCF.

3. Houston and Rice were C-USA rivals from 2005-13and have met in each of the previous 19 seasons.

PREDICTION: Houston 70, Rice 66